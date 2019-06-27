Medina’s double leads Brooklyn over Aberdeen in 10 innings

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Yoel Romero scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 4-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday. The Cyclones swept the three-game series with the win.

Romero scored after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a double play.

Reliever Brian Metoyer (1-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking two to get the win. Yelin Rodriguez (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Jake Ortega singled three times in the win.

The IronBirds squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Johnny Rizer doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the IronBirds.

With the win, Brooklyn improved to 4-1 against Aberdeen this season.