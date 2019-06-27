Valenzuela, Fuenmayor lift Dos Laredos over Puebla 7-3

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos beat the Pericos de Puebla 7-3 on Thursday.

Balbino Fuenmayor homered twice and singled with four RBIs and a pair of runs for Dos Laredos.

Dos Laredos went up 4-0 in the third after Josh Rodriguez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Fuenmayor.

After Dos Laredos added a run in the fifth on a double by Roberto Lopez, the Pericos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Alberto Carreon hit a three-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tecolotes extended their lead in the seventh when Fuenmayor hit a two-run home run.

Dos Laredos starter Cesilio Pimentel (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rick Teasley (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over three innings.

Dos Laredos improved to 4-2 against Puebla this season.