Mateo leads Campeche to 9-5 win over Laguna
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Luis Mateo allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Piratas de Campeche over the Algodoneros Union Laguna in a 9-5 win on Thursday. With the victory, the Piratas swept the three-game series.
Mateo (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three while allowing two runs.
Campeche started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Diego Madero.
Following the big inning, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the third inning when Niuman Romero hit a two-run double.
The Piratas later tacked on five runs in the eighth, including an RBI single by Henry Alejandro Rodriguez and a two-run single by Jose Guadalupe Chavez.
Saul Castellanos (2-5) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
Oscar Sanay tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Algodoneros.
