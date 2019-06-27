AZL Rangers beats AZL Brewers Blue 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) -- Leuri Mejia scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 2-1 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Friday.

Mejia scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Keithron Moss.

In the top of the sixth, AZL Rangers broke a scoreless tie on a double by Jose Trevino that scored Angel Aponte. AZL Brewers Blue answered in the bottom of the inning when Arbert Cipion hit an RBI single, scoring Terence Doston.

Leon Hunter (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eddy Tavarez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.