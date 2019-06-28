Canes sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year contract

Charlotte Checkers goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, left, makes the stop of a shot on goal by Toronto Marlies left wing Trevor Moore, center, during second period action of the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed a goalie to a new contract: Alex Nedeljkovic.

While the Canes continue to try and sign goalies Petr Mrazek or Curtis McElhinney before NHL free agency begins July 1, Nedeljkovic received a two-year contract Friday.

Nedeljkovic, named the AHL goaltender of the year in 2018-19 with the Charlotte Checkers, will be paid $725,000 at the NHL level or $70,000 at the AHL level with a $125,000 guarantee in 2019-20. In 2020-21, the contract is a one-way deal paying $750,000.

“Alex had an outstanding season in Charlotte last year and was a major part of the Checkers’ success,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We expect him to contend for a roster spot with the Hurricanes in training camp.”

Nedeljkovic, 23, was a restricted free agent. The Canes continue to negotiate with Mrazek and McElhinney, who both will be unrestricted free agents on July 1 if not re-signed.

Nedeljkovic was a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2014, 37th overall. He is coming off his best pro season, having gone 34-9-5 in the 2018-19 regular season with the Checkers, the Canes’ AHL affiliate, with a 2.26 goal-against average and .916 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic was 10-4 in the Calder Cup playoffs as the Checkers won the AHL championship, a franchise first. Nedeljkovic also made his first NHL start on Jan. 23, 2019, making 24 saves in a 5-2 road victory against the Vancouver Canucks.

Nedeljkovic has a 73-35-9 record with 10 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .904 save percentage in 125 career AHL games.