Vellucci leaving Checkers, Hurricanes organization

Charlotte Checkers head coach Mike Vellucci, right and the team will face Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals starting on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.
Mike Vellucci, who coached the Charlotte Checkers to the Calder Cup title this past season, is leaving the Carolina Hurricanes organization

The team announced Friday that Vellucci and the Hurricanes had “mutually agreed to part ways.” Vellucci also served as an assistant general manger and director of hockey operations for the Hurricanes.

“I’m thankful for my time with the Hurricanes organization,” Vellucci said in a statement. “We created some great memories in Charlotte, including winning the franchise’s first Calder Cup and bringing the first championship to Charlotte last season. ... It’s hard to leave, but I have been presented with an exciting opportunity that makes sense for my future.”

Vellucci, 52, had completed his fifth season with the organization and his second as head coach of the Checkers, the Canes’ American Hockey League affiliate.

The Checkers were a league-best 51-17-8 in 2018-19 and then won the Calder Cup playoffs.

Vellucci was hired by the Hurricanes in April 2014 and took over as the Checkers head coach in June 2017.

