Cubs’ Cole Hamels leaves after 1 inning vs Reds

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Left-hander Cole Hamels was pulled after only one inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night because of discomfort in his side, the latest blow to a Chicago Cubs rotation already missing Kyle Hendricks.

Hamels struggled with his control, throwing 22 pitches. He gave up two singles, a walk and a run in the inning. He left after trying to warm up for the second inning.

It was a huge break for the last-place Reds. Hamels was 11-1 in 17 career starts against Cincinnati.

Hamels went seven innings in each of his previous five starts. He had a 1.00 ERA over that span, allowing four earned runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hendricks is on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. He's expected to throw in the bullpen on Saturday and could return before the All-Star break.