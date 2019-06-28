Gomez, Woods Jr. lead Charlotte over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Moises Gomez hit a grand slam in the third inning, and Stephen Woods Jr. allowed just two hits over six innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-0 on Friday.

The grand slam by Gomez scored Wander Franco, Jim Haley, and Ronaldo Hernandez to give the Stone Crabs a 5-0 lead.

The Stone Crabs later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Michael Smith hit an RBI single, while Franco hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Woods Jr. (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

Edgar Gonzalez (4-9) went four innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Cardinals were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 7-3 against Charlotte this season.