Szapucki, Megill and Oxford shut out Hickory, Columbia wins 4-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Thomas Szapucki, Tylor Megill and Billy Oxford combined for a shutout as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Hickory Crawdads 4-0 on Friday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Crawdads.

Megill (3-0) went 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win. Yerry Rodriguez (7-3) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

In the bottom of the first, Columbia grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Hansel Moreno. The Fireflies then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh. In the sixth, Moreno and Wagner Lagrange both drove in a run, while Brian Sharp hit an RBI single in the seventh.

The Crawdads were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Fireflies' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 5-2 against Columbia this season.