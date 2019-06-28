Mineo leads New Hampshire over Trenton 5-2

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Alberto Mineo had two hits and three RBI as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Trenton Thunder 5-2 on Friday.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the first inning when Mineo hit a two-run double.

Trenton answered in the bottom of the frame when Kellin Deglan hit an RBI single, bringing home Ben Ruta to get within one.

The Fisher Cats later added single runs in the second, third and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hector Perez (5-3) got the win in relief while Trenton starter Rony Garcia (1-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Thunder left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.