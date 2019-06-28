McGuff, Peguero carry Missoula to 5-2 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Liover Peguero had two hits and scored two runs, and Patrick McGuff allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Missoula Osprey topped the Billings Mustangs 5-2 on Friday.

McGuff (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two runs.

Missoula started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when Cam Coursey scored on a wild pitch and Axel Andueza scored on a single and Tristen Carranza and Peguero scored on an error.

Following the big inning, the Mustangs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Matt Lloyd hit a two-run home run.

The Osprey tacked on another run in the ninth when Cesar Garcia hit an RBI double, scoring Peguero.

Justin McGregor (0-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Mustangs, Lloyd homered and singled, driving in two runs.