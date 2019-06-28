Thomas’ run leads Tulsa to 2-1 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Cody Thomas scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday.

Thomas scored on the play after he reached base on a strikeout, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on an error.

In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas broke a scoreless tie on a single by Dom Thompson-Williams that scored Aaron Knapp. Tulsa answered in the next half-inning when Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI single, scoring Thomas.

Victor Gonzalez (3-1) got the win in relief while Sam Delaplane (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 19-9 against Tulsa this season.