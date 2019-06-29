Ferguson, McCormick lead Round Rock to 9-2 win over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Drew Ferguson hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Chas McCormick hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the Round Rock Express beat the San Antonio Missions 9-2 on Friday.

The single by Ferguson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Express a 3-1 lead before Garrett Stubbs hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Express later scored five runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Round Rock southpaw Cionel Perez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Zack Brown (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over two innings.