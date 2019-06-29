Sports
Canario leads AZL Giants Orange over AZL D-backs 5-2
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexander Canario had three hits and two RBI as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL D-backs 5-2 on Saturday.
AZL Giants Orange started the scoring in the first inning when Connor Cannon hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.
After AZL Giants Orange added a run in the fourth on a single by Canario, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Sergio Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Glenallen Hill.
The AZL Giants Orange later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Cannon hit an RBI double, while Canario hit an RBI double in the eighth.
AZL Giants Orange southpaw Juan Sanchez (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gerald Ogando (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.
