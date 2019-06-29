Collins, Soto lift AZL Royals over AZL Dodgers Mota 10-3

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Darryl Collins singled three times, driving home two runs as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Dodgers Mota 10-3 on Saturday.

Edickson Soto doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for AZL Royals.

With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth, AZL Dodgers Mota went out in front when Alex De Jesus hit an RBI single, driving in Romer Cuadrado.

After tying the game in the sixth, the AZL Royals took the lead for good with five runs in the seventh inning. Soto hit a two-run double en route to the five-run lead.

Woo-Young Jin (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Julian Smith (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.