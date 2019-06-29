Zabala hits walk-off homer, AZL Dodgers Lasorda beats AZL Giants Black 7-6

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Juan Zabala hit a walk-off solo homer, as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda topped the AZL Giants Black 7-6 on Saturday.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth when Rolando Lebron hit a three-run home run.

Reliever Juan Gonzalez (1-0) allowed 0 runs with a strikeout to pick up the win. Jesus Reyes (0-1) went one inning, allowing four runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Yhostin Chirinos homered and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.