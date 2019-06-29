Francisco, Givin lift AZL Padres 1 over AZL Brewers Blue 10-3

PHOENIX (AP) -- Yordi Francisco homered twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the AZL Padres 1 topped the AZL Brewers Blue 10-3 on Saturday.

Chris Givin homered and singled for AZL Padres 1.

Up 2-1, the AZL Padres 1 extended their lead in the fifth inning when Francisco hit a solo home run.

The AZL Padres 1 later added six runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to put the game away.

Dylan Coleman (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jhoan Cruz (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Blue, Caleb Marquez homered and doubled, driving home two runs. Alex Hall tripled and doubled.