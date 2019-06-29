Emodi, McConnell lift Idaho Falls over Great Falls 14-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Michael Emodi doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 14-2 on Friday.

Brady McConnell homered and singled with four RBIs and a couple of runs for Idaho Falls.

Down 1-0, the Chukars took the lead for good with seven runs in the second inning. The Chukars sent 11 men to the plate as McConnell hit a three-run home run and Juan Carlos Negret hit a solo home run en route to the six-run lead.

The Chukars later scored seven runs in the third to punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grant Gambrell (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Great Falls starter Carter Love (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Idaho Falls hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.