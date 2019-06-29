Carreras scores winning run, Grand Junction beats Ogden 5-4 in walk-off finish

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Max George drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the seventh inning to score the winning run, as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Ogden Raptors 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Julio Carreras scored the game-winning run after he hit a two-run triple.

The Rockies cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Yalowitz scored when a runner was thrown out.

Gavin Hollowell (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Edward Cuello (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Ogden won the first game 8-4.