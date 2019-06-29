Plesac, Indians to face Cashner, Orioles on Saturday

Cleveland Indians (44-37, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (3-2, 2.33 ERA, .96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Orioles: Andrew Cashner (7-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Orioles are 10-30 in home games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .350.

The Indians are 19-19 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.03, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.83. The Orioles won the last meeting 13-0. John Means earned his seventh victory and Chance Sisco went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Baltimore. Mike Clevinger registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .542. Anthony Santander is 9-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 18 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Tyler Naquin is 7-for-28 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .242 batting average, 7.71 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 10-day IL (elbow), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).