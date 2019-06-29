Nationals ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Tigers

Washington Nationals (41-40, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (0-0, 3.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Tigers: Gregory Soto (0-2, 9.22 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Tigers are 11-28 on their home turf. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .287, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .359.

The Nationals are 20-21 in road games. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .397. The Nationals won the last meeting 3-1. Anibal Sanchez earned his fourth victory and Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Daniel Norris registered his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .451. JaCoby Jones is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 17 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Soto is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .219 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: day-to-day (foot), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm).