Romero, Haley lead Charlotte to 3-0 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley doubled and singled, and Tommy Romero allowed just two hits over five innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-0 on Saturday.

Romero (6-2) struck out three and walked one to pick up the win.

In the top of the first, Charlotte grabbed the lead on a double-play groundout by Ronaldo Hernandez that scored Thomas Milone. The Stone Crabs then added single runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Wander Franco scored on an error before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Jermaine Palacios in the seventh.

Griffin Roberts (0-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.