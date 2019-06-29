Bush’s triple leads Kannapolis to 6-4 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryce Bush hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 6-4 win over the West Virginia Power on Saturday.

The triple by Bush, part of a two-run inning, gave the Intimidators a 5-4 lead before Johan Cruz hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Intimidators tied the game 4-4 when Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI double, driving in Cruz in the sixth.

Alex Destino homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two for Kannapolis.

Wyatt Burns (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while David Ellingson (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Onil Pena doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Power.

Kannapolis improved to 5-1 against West Virginia this season.