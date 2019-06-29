Bohm leads Reading over Portland 4-1

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Saturday.

Reading started the scoring in the first inning when Bohm hit a two-run home run.

After Reading added two runs in the third, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Tate Matheny scored on a wild pitch.

Reading left-hander Damon Jones (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kutter Crawford (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Reading improved to 13-4 against Portland this season.