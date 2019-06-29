Harris, Pina lead the way for Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris homered, tripled and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 11-3 on Saturday.

Orlando Pina doubled twice with two runs for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca went up 3-0 in the third after Eric Meza hit a two-run home run.

Dos Laredos answered in the next half-inning when Roberto Valenzuela scored on an error to get within two.

The Guerreros later scored in three more innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Harris hit a three-run home run, while Luis Diego Rodriguez drove in two runs and Julian Ornelas drove in one in the eighth.

Oaxaca right-hander Andres Ivan Meza (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Oyervides (6-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.