Robinson leads Lehigh Valley to 12-3 win over Scranton/WB

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Shane Robinson hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 12-3 on Saturday.

The home runs by Robinson, both two-run shots, came in the first off Randall Delgado and in the sixth off Domingo Acevedo. Rob Brantly homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Lehigh Valley left-hander Cole Irvin (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Delgado (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the RailRiders, Mike Ford homered and doubled twice, driving in two runs.