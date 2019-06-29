Grotjohn’s single leads Jackson to 7-3 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ryan Grotjohn hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 7-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Saturday.

The single by Grotjohn, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Justin Donatella hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Generals later added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Ben DeLuzio hit a two-run double before he drew a walk to score Daulton Varsho in the ninth.

Jackson right-hander Donatella (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Muller (5-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Tyler Neslony singled four times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Braves.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 7-3 against Jackson this season.