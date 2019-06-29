Gutierrez leads Lakewood over Greensboro 4-2

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Abrahan Gutierrez homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the BlueClaws and a three-game winning streak for the Grasshoppers.

Greensboro tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Fabricio Macias hit a sacrifice fly and Michael Gretler hit an RBI single.

The BlueClaws grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Cole Stobbe hit an RBI double, scoring Seth Lancaster.

The BlueClaws tacked on another run in the seventh when Gutierrez hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rafi Gonell (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Greensboro starter Alex Manasa (7-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 13-5 against Lakewood this season.