Haggerty’s single leads Brooklyn to 8-7 win over Lowell

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Sam Haggerty hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to an 8-7 win over the Lowell Spinners on Saturday.

The single by Haggerty came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Brooklyn took the lead when Luke Ritter hit an RBI triple and then added to it when Ritter scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the seventh, Lowell cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Marino Campana.

Corey Gaconi (1-0) got the win in relief while Robinson Leyer (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Spinners, Xavier LeGrant homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Brooklyn improved to 3-1 against Lowell this season.