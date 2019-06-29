Starling’s double leads Omaha to 3-2 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Bubba Starling hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 3-2 win over the Round Rock Express on Saturday.

The double by Starling scored Jorge Bonifacio, Jecksson Flores, and Erick Mejia to give the Storm Chasers a 3-0 lead.

After Round Rock scored a run in the third, the Express cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jack Mayfield hit a solo home run.

Jake Kalish (5-4) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Ryan Hartman (5-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.