Adduci, Davis and Giambrone lead Iowa in win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Jim Adduci, Taylor Davis and Trent Giambrone each had three hits, as the Iowa Cubs beat the San Antonio Missions 12-2 on Saturday.

Adduci homered and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Iowa had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the third inning and four in the fifth.

In the third, Phillip Evans hit a three-run double, while Giambrone hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Iowa right-hander Trevor Clifton (3-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Johan Belisario (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up eight runs and nine hits over two innings.