Quiala, Gerber lead Sacramento to 6-1 win over Albuquerque

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Gerber homered and had two hits, and Yoanys Quiala struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-1 on Saturday.

Quiala (4-4) allowed five hits to get the win.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first inning when Gerber hit a solo home run.

The River Cats later added one run in the second and third innings and three in the fifth to secure the victory.

Tim Melville (5-4) went five innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

Yonathan Daza doubled and singled twice for the Isotopes.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 7-2 against Albuquerque this season.