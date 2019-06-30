Diaz’s homer leads Midland to 5-4 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Edwin Diaz hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 5-4 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday. The RockHounds swept the four-game series with the win.

The home run by Diaz scored Taylor Motter to give the RockHounds a 2-0 lead.

After Frisco scored a run in the second, the RoughRiders tied the game in the third inning when Charles Leblanc hit an RBI single, scoring Leody Taveras.

The RockHounds took the lead for good in the fourth when Nate Mondou hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Ramirez.

Frisco saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taveras hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Leblanc in the ninth to cut the Midland lead to 5-4.

Motter was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Midland.

Midland right-hander James Naile (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brock Burke (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.

For the RoughRiders, Taveras tripled and singled, scoring two runs.