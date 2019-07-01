Escobedo hits grand slam, leads AZL Indians Blue over AZL Cubs 2

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Julian Escobedo hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 6-1 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Monday.

The grand slam by Escobedo scored Michael Amditis, Cristopher Cespedes, and Joab Gonzalez to give the AZL Indians Blue a 4-1 lead.

The AZL Indians Blue later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Joab Gonzalez scored on a passed ball, while Jose Tena scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Wilton Sanchez (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Cubs 2 starter Jose Miguel Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.