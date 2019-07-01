Camarena, Frazier carry Scranton/WB to 5-1 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Clint Frazier had three hits and three RBI, and Daniel Camarena tossed seven scoreless innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 5-1 on Monday.

Camarena (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.

Scranton/WB took the lead in the first when Frazier hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Trey Amburgey.

The RailRiders later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Ryan McBroom hit an RBI single, while Frazier hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Erasmo Ramirez (2-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Scranton/WB improved to 3-1 against Pawtucket this season.