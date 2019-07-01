Hudson Valley beats Brooklyn 3-2

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Greg Jones scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 3-2 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Monday.

Jones scored on the play to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Garrett Hiott.

After Hudson Valley added two runs, the Cyclones cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Sam Haggerty hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Luke Ritter.

Joe LaSorsa (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brooklyn starter Jaison Vilera (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.