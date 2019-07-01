Naughton, Siri spur Chattanooga to 5-0 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Siri hit a pair of two-run home runs, and Packy Naughton allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-0 on Monday.

Naughton (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

In the third inning, Chattanooga took a 3-0 lead after Michael Beltre scored on a wild pitch and Siri hit a two-run home run. The Lookouts scored again in the sixth inning when Siri hit a two-run home run.

Jorge Guzman (4-8) went six innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Jumbo Shrimp were held off the scoreboard for the 19th time this season, while the Lookouts' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.