Diaz, Chaparro lead Staten Island to 9-0 win over Tri-City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Chaparro had two hits and two RBI, and Wellington Diaz allowed just three hits over six innings as the Staten Island Yankees defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 9-0 on Monday.

Diaz (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, Staten Island exploded for five runs, including a double by Ezequiel Duran that scored Jacob Sanford. The Yankees then added a run in the second and three in the sixth. In the second, Oswald Peraza hit a solo home run, while Chaparro drove in two runs and Sanford drove in one in the sixth.

Jayson Schroeder (0-2) allowed five runs and got one out in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ValleyCats were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.