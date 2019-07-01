Sports
Rivera’s single leads Birmingham to 5-4 win over Tennessee
KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Laz Rivera hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 5-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Monday.
The single by Rivera scored Ti'Quan Forbes and Joel Booker and was the game's last scoring play.
Jake Elliott (1-0) got the win in relief while Wyatt Short (3-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Wynton Bernard homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Smokies.
