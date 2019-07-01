Craig’s homer leads Indianapolis to 7-6 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Will Craig hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the Louisville Bats on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Indians.

The home run by Craig capped a four-run inning and gave the Indians a 7-4 lead after Kevin Kramer hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Louisville cut the deficit to one after Alberti Chavez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Brian O'Grady hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Geoff Hartlieb (2-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Reyes (0-4) took the loss in the International League game.

O'Grady homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Bats.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 11-5 against Louisville this season.