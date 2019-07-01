Nova, McKenna and Salazar lead Quad Cities in win

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Freudis Nova, Alex McKenna and Cesar Salazar each had three hits, as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Clinton LumberKings 7-3 on Monday. The LumberKings saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Nova doubled three times, scoring three runs. McKenna doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Quad Cities started the scoring in the first inning when Nova hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

After Quad Cities added a run in the third on a single by Oscar Campos, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Bubba Hollins hit an RBI single, bringing home Peyton Burdick.

The River Bandits later added three runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, McKenna drove in two runs and Jonathan Lacroix drove in one, while McKenna hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Quad Cities right-hander Matt Ruppenthal (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Alberto Guerrero (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over six innings.