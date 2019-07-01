McCaughan leads Arkansas to 3-1 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Darren McCaughan allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 3-1 win on Monday.

McCaughan (7-4) allowed one run while striking out seven to pick up the win.

NW Arkansas cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Khalil Lee scored on a forceout.

Arkansas answered in the top of the next frame when Dom Thompson-Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Aaron Knapp.

Gerson Garabito (4-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 12-4 against NW Arkansas this season.