Nova leads AZL Padres 1 to 9-6 win over AZL Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Victor Nova hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the AZL Padres 1 beat the AZL Mariners 9-6 on Tuesday.
AZL Padres 1 started the scoring in the second inning when Nova hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Payton Smith.
The AZL Padres 1 later added three runs in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the sixth to secure the victory.
Moises Lugo (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Christian Pedrol (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Osiris Castillo singled three times, also stealing a base for the AZL Mariners.
