Tocci’s homer leads Nashville to 4-3 win over Okla. City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Carlos Tocci hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday.

The home run by Tocci, part of a four-run inning, gave the Sounds a 3-0 lead before Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Okla. City scored a run in the fifth on a double by Gavin Lux, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Angelo Mora hit an RBI single, bringing home Shane Peterson.

The Dodgers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Peterson hit an RBI double, bringing home DJ Peters in the ninth inning to cut the Nashville lead to 4-3.

Nashville left-hander Joe Palumbo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tony Gonsolin (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.