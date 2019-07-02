Rodriguez hits two homers as El Paso defeats Fresno 11-1

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Aderlin Rodriguez hit a pair of homers, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to an 11-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday.

Jason Vosler and Matthew Batten also homered for the Chihuahuas.

Rodriguez hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Ben Braymer and then hit a solo homer in the fifth off George Kontos.

El Paso starter Dietrich Enns (8-5) picked up the win after allowing six hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Braymer (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

Yadiel Hernandez doubled and singled twice for the Grizzlies.