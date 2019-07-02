Gomez’s single leads AZL Angels over AZL Indians Blue in 10 innings

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Gomez hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Angels to a 6-5 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Tuesday.

Jose Reyes scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The AZL Angels scored three runs in the ninth before AZL Indians Blue answered in the bottom of the inning when Aaron Bracho hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Julian Escobedo to tie the game 5-5.

Seth Ballew (2-0) got the win in relief while Joel De La Cruz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Escobedo tripled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the AZL Indians Blue. Wilfri Peralta singled twice, scoring two runs.