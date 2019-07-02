Perez leads Everett over Boise 6-2

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Miguel Perez had two hits and two RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the Boise Hawks 6-2 on Monday.

With the game tied 1-1, the AquaSox took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Perez en route to the three-run lead.

The AquaSox later tacked on a run in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Perez hit an RBI double, while Patrick Frick hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Everett right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Zak Baayoun (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.