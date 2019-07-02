Luciano, Toribio lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Reds 15-2

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Marco Luciano doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Reds 15-2 on Tuesday.

Luis Toribio doubled and singled twice with five RBIs for AZL Giants Orange.

AZL Reds tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Jose Tello scored on a groundout.

AZL Giants Orange answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Connor Cannon hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

AZL Giants Orange later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Cannon drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Edison Mora to help put the game away.

Jamie Callahan (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Allan Beltre (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Giants Orange had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing 10 walks and hitting seven doubles.

Caleb Van Blake doubled and singled twice for the AZL Reds.