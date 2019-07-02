Sports
Freed’s double leads Salem-Keizer to 7-5 win over Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Harrison Freed hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 7-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday.
The double by Freed scored Alexander Canario and Sean Roby to give the Volcanoes a 6-4 lead.
Spokane answered in the bottom of the frame when David Garcia hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.
The Volcanoes tacked on another run in the eighth when Simon Whiteman scored on an error.
Starter Luis Moreno (2-0) got the win while John Matthews (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.
Garcia homered and singled for the Indians.
