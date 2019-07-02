Gridley’s homer leads Stockton to 4-3 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Gridley hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 4-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Monday.

The home run by Gridley scored Robert Mullen to give the Ports a 3-1 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Rawhide cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Luis Alejandro Basabe hit an RBI double, driving in L.T. Tolbert.

Nick Highberger (5-2) got the win in relief while Visalia starter Justin Lewis (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.